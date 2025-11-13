Shubman Gill undergoes special training before ‘first’ Test at Eden Gardens against South Africa; ‘it's very big honour’

Shubman Gill might be one of the best batters going around in world cricket currently in Tests, but the right-hander has struggled a lot especially against the left-arm tweakers. With the South African squad possession two left-arm spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy, Gill certainly needed a special training to combat the duo.

Having made his Test debut in 2020, Gill averages 43.01 in the longest format in 39 matches so far. But against the left-arm spinners, the right-hander's average drops to around 30, which is noticeably lower. In fact, approximately 12 times, Gill fell to left-arm slow bowlers till date.

With the South African challenge coming up, Gill underwent an intensive batting session against the likes of especially Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, under the watchfull eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Axar and Kuldeep are the two left-arm spinners in the Indian squad. Ravindra Jadeja is another left-arm spinner for India.

No doubt Gill's weakness against left-arm spin is a technical issue. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha had once adviced Gill to shorten his back-lift and bring the bat down as early as possible.

India captain Shubman Gill (left) and Axar Patel during a training session on the eve of the first Test against South Africa, at Eden Gardens.

‘Very big honour to lead India at Eden Gardens’ Gill has a long connection with Kolkata and specially Eden Gardens. The current Indian ODI and Test captain started his Indian Premier league career with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018, shortly after winning the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand with the Boys in Blue.

He played for KKR till 2021 before shifting base to Gujarat Titans. In fact, Gill will be playing his first-ever Test match at this iconic venue. “I cherish a lot of memories here (Eden Gardens). My IPL career started here, and this is one ground,” Gill said on Thursday on the eve of the first Test.

“Whenever I come here, I definitely feel like I do at PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) training when we are playing in Punjab. It's a similar feeling. We are playing a match here after six years. I think the last Test match that we did was the pink-ball test match,” he added.