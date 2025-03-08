Indian captain Rohit Sharma is in last phase of his cricketing career after already calling its quits in the T20 format and his Test captaincy in doubt after the debacle in Australia and home series against New Zealand. However, the Indian skipper has led his team ably during the Champions Trophy as he helped them reach the Final of the marquee tournament without any hiccups. From here on, though the road could be tough for Rohit with a new report suggesting that the Indian captain may retire from cricket if India don't win the Champions Trophy.

As per a Dainik Jagran report citing BCCI sources, Rohit will retire from ODI cricket if India lose the Champions Trophy. However, it isn't clear what happens if India manage to win the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's future in ODI cricket: The report suggests that in case India win the Champions Trophy, Rohit could leave the captaincy of team India keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup. With a gap of around 2 years till the 50 over World Cup, a new leadership could get enough time to settle in while Rohit could keep playing till he wants.

Who replaces Rohit Sharma as India captain? While Shubman Gill is the vice-captain of team India, if the Dainik Jagran report is to be believed, Hardik Pandya is also in the race to become the next India ODI skipper. Notably, Hardik was previously snubbed for the India T20 captaincy, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar citing the all-rounder's frequent injuries as one of the reasons.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that KL Rahul could also be part of the captaincy race if there is no consensus on either of the two names.