Shubman Gill wins first toss as Indian captain during IND vs WI 2nd Test; here's how Gautam Gambhir & co reacted - Watch

Shubman Gill won his first toss as the Indian captain on Friday during the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Having taken over the reins from Rohit Sharma in the longest format, Gill lost all his five tosses in England in July. He had also lost the toss during the first Test in Ahmedabad against West Indies.

In the process, Gill equalled New Zealand's Tom Latham for most Tests as captain before winning a toss. Both Latham and Gill have lost six tosses before winning one. New Zealand's Bevan Congdon holds the record for most toss losses (seven) before winning his first.

Upon winning the toss, Gill was greeted with laugh and laughter by his head coach Gautam Gambhir and teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja to name a few. In his first six Tests as Indian captain, Gill led his team to three wins, two losses and one draw. Meanwhile, India opted to bat first after winning the toss in New Delhi.

Expectedly, India went with an unchanged playing XI while West Indies made two changes to their side that played in the first Test. The visitors have brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip replacing Brandon King and Johann Layne (who missed due to a left shoulder injury).

West Indies players are wearing black armbands on Friday as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien. “The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien who passed away last week. Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning team,” said Cricket West Indies in a statement.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing XIs West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales