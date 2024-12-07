Shubman Gill’s ‘Aisa mat kar tu’ stump-mic chatter with Yashasvi Jaiswal goes viral during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Shubman Gill urged Yashasvi Jaiswal to trust him after a horrible mix-up between the two during India's second innings against Australia on the second day of the second Test in Adelaide on Saturday. The incident took place shortly after Gill came into bat following the dismissal of KL Rahul.

After pushing the first ball of the sixth over by Pat Cummins to square-leg, Gill called for an easy single and for some reason Jaiswal wasn't interested. However, Jaiswal eventually took the single.

Advertisement

Soon after the run was completed, Shubman Gill went towards Jaiswal and passed on a message to his junior teammate in Hindi. "Aisa mat kar tu, main tujhe sahi call hi duga (Don’t do this. I will give you right calls for a run)," Gill was heard saying on stump-mic.

Also Read | India get Mohammed Shami boost in BGT; Bengal pacer to play last two Tests

However, none of the lasted for long. While Jaiswal edged behind to Alex Carey off Scott Boland for 24, Gill was undone by a lethal Mitchell Starc yorker that shattered all three stumps.

India stare at defeat in 2nd Test Meanwhile, India are tottering to 128/5 in their second innings, still trailing Australia by 29 runs at stumps on day two of the pink ball Test. The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins ripped through the Indian top order to put Australia in the drivers seat after Travis Head (140) and Marnus Labuschagne (64) helped the hosts take a sizeable 157-run first-innings lead.

Advertisement

The Indian batters struggled to find answers as the Australia quicks sizzled with the pink ball under the lights. The hosts had dismissed half the Indian team by the 21st over. Earlier resuming their innings at 86/1, Head scored a sensational century while Labuschagne returned to form with a resolute fifty.

The peerless Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) shared eight wickets between them. Local hero Head, who was dropped twice, made the most of his reprieves as he struck almost a run-a-ball 140 in front of his home crowd. He smashed 17 fours and four maximums in his 141-ball knock. Mohammed Siraj put an end to Head's entertaining knock.