Shubman Gill's captaincy slammed after GT's flop show against Mumbai Indians: ‘Can't expect to win a championship…’

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has criticised the Gujarat Titans' strategy during Friday's match against the Mumbai Indians. Notably, GT had secured a place in the IPL 2025 Playoffs by finishing third in the IPL Points Table, but were eliminated from the tournament on 30 May after losing by 20 runs to MI in the Eliminator clash.

After the match, Uthappa criticised GT's strategy, calling it 'reactive' rather than 'proactive', and noted that captain Shubman Gill used Prasidh Krishna in the powerplay, despite the bowler's past success in the middle overs. Uthappa also mentioned the sloppy fielding by the GT players, which only made matters worse for their team.

Robin Uthappa slams Shubman Gill's captaincy: Speaking to JioHotstar after the match, Uthappa said, “GT’s strategy was more reactive than proactive. Using Prasidh in the powerplay – despite his success in middle overs – was a misstep. His first over was expensive, and they failed to course-correct,”

“The 26-run and 22-run overs proved costly. On top of that, their fielding let them down. You can't drop that many catches and expect to win a championship,” the former cricketer added.

Notably, GT players had a poor time on the field, allowing the Mumbai Indians batters several chances, which they seized with both hands to post a total of 228 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, GT lost Shubman Gill's wicket early on, but Sai Sudharsan led a comeback, first with Kusal Mendis (20 off 10 balls) and then with Washington Sundar (48 off 24 balls), to bring GT back into the match.