Shubman Gill's ex-teammate & India's 2018 U-19 World Cup final hero Manjot Kalra arrested in Sri Lanka

A hero of India's 2018 U-19 World Cup triumph in the final and teammate of current national team captain Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra has been arrested for his alleged involvement in match fixing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Kalra is the co-owner of LPL franchise Jaffna Kings and was detained on Friday by the Police Special Investigations Unit.

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The arrest of Kalra came after local reports stated that a complaint was filed by Jaffna Kings players Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, and Dunith Wellalage, thus triggering the investigation. It was alleged that Kalra attempted to offer money to a player playing in LPL.

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Local media reports stated Kalra was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody until July 31. Another Indian national, Yuvraj Pushpa, was also detained by the Police in connection to this case.

Sri Lanka Cricket pledges fullest cooperation In a statement on Friday, after Kalra's arrest, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) pledged 'fullest cooperation' to the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports and reiterated that the ongoing investigation would not affect the tournament.

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“Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Lanka Premier League 2026, will extend its fullest cooperation to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports should any assistance be sought in connection with any inquiry arising from the matter," SLC said.

“As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league," the statement read.

SLC's zero-tolerance policy The SLC also said it had taken all necessary measures to ensure the tournament is conducted in accordance with the highest ethical and integrity standards. Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and unethical practices, the SLC said it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the tournament.

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“Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the Government's law enforcement agency, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, to strengthen the league's anti-corruption framework,” the statement added.

“In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged Integrity Mentors, an independent anti-corruption and sports integrity organization to provide specialist integrity support and education throughout the tournament, ensuring that the Lanka Premier League 2026 is conducted in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free environment.”

Kalra shot to prominence after scoring a match-winning century in the final of the 2018 U-19 World Cup. He later moved into sports entrepreneurship and became an investor in the Jaffna Kings franchise earlier this year.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in