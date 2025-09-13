Shubman Gill's heartfelt gesture wins hearts ahead of IND vs PAK clash after India batter suffers injury scare - Watch

Shubman Gill was struck on his hand while batting at the nets on the eve of the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025. He looked in pain for a brief moment before resuming his batting later. Later Gill met Abhishek Sharma's father Raj Kumar Sharma and touched the latter's feet.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Sep 2025, 11:46 PM IST
India's Shubman Gill (L) gestures during a practice session on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan.
India's Shubman Gill (L) gestures during a practice session on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan. (AFP)

Shubman GiIl suffered an injury scare on Saturday evening when the Indian vice-captain was hit on his hand at nets ahead of the high-octane Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday in Dubai. Although it wasn't clear, but the right-hander is believed to be hit by one of the deliveries bowled by a local net bowler.

According to a TOI report, Gill looked visibly in discomfort as the physio rushed to the cricketer. He immediately left the nets and sat on the ice box with his captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir checking on him. Such was the pain that Abhishek Sharma assisted him by opening the cap of a bottle as the physio continued his assessment.

However, in a sigh of relief, Gill returned to the nets within minutes to resume his batting. The Indian batter, who returned to the T20I setup after more than a year, will open the batting against Pakistan.

Shubman touches Abhishek's father's feet

Later in the evening, a beautiful moment was caught on camera when Gill was seen touching the feet of Abhishek's father Raj Kumar Sharma, who paid a surprise visit to the Indian training session on the eve of the highly-anticipated clash. The latter even greeted Gill as “kaptaan saab”.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo was seen having a brief chat on the sidelines as the Indian players wrapped up the training session. Abhishek's father was also seen inspecting Abhishek's bat and even kissed the willow. Earlier, India kick-started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday.

Ranked no.1 in the world, India start as favourites with their red-hot form in T20Is, having not lost a series since their T20 World Cup win last year, which was an undefeated campaign. India has lost only two matches since the World Cup last year.

