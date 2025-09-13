Shubman Gill's heartfelt gesture wins hearts ahead of IND vs PAK clash after India batter suffers injury scare - Watch

Shubman GiIl suffered an injury scare on Saturday evening when the Indian vice-captain was hit on his hand at nets ahead of the high-octane Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday in Dubai. Although it wasn't clear, but the right-hander is believed to be hit by one of the deliveries bowled by a local net bowler.

According to a TOI report, Gill looked visibly in discomfort as the physio rushed to the cricketer. He immediately left the nets and sat on the ice box with his captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir checking on him. Such was the pain that Abhishek Sharma assisted him by opening the cap of a bottle as the physio continued his assessment.

However, in a sigh of relief, Gill returned to the nets within minutes to resume his batting. The Indian batter, who returned to the T20I setup after more than a year, will open the batting against Pakistan.

Shubman touches Abhishek's father's feet Later in the evening, a beautiful moment was caught on camera when Gill was seen touching the feet of Abhishek's father Raj Kumar Sharma, who paid a surprise visit to the Indian training session on the eve of the highly-anticipated clash. The latter even greeted Gill as “kaptaan saab”.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo was seen having a brief chat on the sidelines as the Indian players wrapped up the training session. Abhishek's father was also seen inspecting Abhishek's bat and even kissed the willow. Earlier, India kick-started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday.