Shubman Gill's loving gesture for Abhishek Sharma's mother and sister impresses the internet | Watch
Shubham Gill met Abhishek Sharma's mother and sister in the stands after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match got called off due to rain in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Despite the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match being called off due to rain on Thursday, the heartwarming moment between SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma and GT captain Subhuman Gill at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad left a lasting impression on their fans.