Despite the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match being called off due to rain on Thursday, the heartwarming moment between SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma and GT captain Subhuman Gill at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad left a lasting impression on their fans.

After the match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, Abhishek took Shubman Gill into the stands where his mother, Manju Sharma and sister, Komal were standing. The Sharmas were very glad to see Gill and shared some happy moments with him.

In a touching gesture, the GT captain bent down to touch Abhishek’s mother, Manju Sharma's feet and then shook hands with Abhishek’s sister, Komal. The video also captured the moment when Manju Sharma fondly patted Gill's cheeks.

Netizens were delighted after seeing this video, and comments poured in from social media users. One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Moral ethics." Another user said, “Truly a family". Another person posted, “Respect," while another netizen wrote, “Friendship goals".

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been close friends since their early cricketing days and have grown up playing together since their U-12 days. Both made their first-class debut for Punjab in 2017 and represented India at the U-19 World Cup in 2018, ultimately winning the title.

Gill emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup, becoming the tournament's breakout star. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma's all-round performances did not go unnoticed.

The left-handed batter, who is more than a handy finger spinner, is delighted to see Gill make a mark in international cricket. “I'm very happy for him. We are good friends," Abhishek told Hindustan Times.

