Shubman Gill's participation in IND vs SA first Test looks doubtful after neck spasm; BCCI says ‘decision will taken…’

Shubman Gill's participation in the ongoing first Test against South Africa looks in doubt after the Indian captain was forced to retire hurt on day two following a neck spasm at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gill, who walked into the field after the dismissal of Washington Sundar in the 35th over, played just three balls before walking back.

The incident happened after he slog-swept Simon Harmer for a boundary on the fifth ball of the over over backward square leg. During his shot, Gill looked to have suffered a whiplash in the follow-through and clutched the back of his neck. The physio was immediately called into the field. After the initial treatment, it was decided that Gill should retire hurt.