Shubman Gill’s spectacular pull shot leaves KL Rahul in awe, Gautam Gambhir reacts | Watch video

In the ongoing test series against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill is winning applause for his performance. A video of the young Indian cricketer hitting a shot has gone viral on social media.

Livemint
Published21 Sep 2024, 11:34 AM IST
KL Rahul was left stunned by Shubman Gill's performance.
KL Rahul was left stunned by Shubman Gill’s performance.

Shubman Gill's promising performance in the ongoing India vs. Bangladesh test series is winning applause from Indian cricket fans and experts. Despite facing setbacks from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, team India continued to make gains in the test series match, as Gill's composed approach helped the team gain control in the Chennai Test.

Also Read | IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin, Jadeja stabilise innings; India at 339/6

In one of the videos, being widely shared on social media, KL Rahul can be seen reacting to Shubman Gill's pull shot. The spectacular shot of Gill, left KL Rahul in awe, who couldn't stop looking at Gautam Gambhir next moment. Team India's coach reacted to Gill's powerful performance with approval and claps.

At the beginning of the test series, Shubman Gill endured a failure. However, he improved in the coming days with his calmer approach as he walked out to bat on Day 3.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant gets into an argument with Litton Das in IND vs BAN | Watch

India vice-captain Shubman Gill is among the prominent players who were named in the team Indian players list for the test series against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill and Rishab Pant cantered to fluent fifties as India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings on the third day to take total control of the first Test against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Also Read | Will Modi meet Bangladesh’s Yunus on UN General Assembly sidelines?

Gill began the day from 33 and Pant resumed from 12 exploited the inability of Bangladesh bowlers to make the best out of a cool, damp morning with sensible shot-making.

One of the key highlights of Gill's batting style is minimalism and the way he plays shots with little flourish. Gill took another solid step forward in his growing familiarity with Test cricket here, bringing up an individual fifty off 79 balls, and is looking good for more.

Pant, on the other hand, is playing his first Test after 2022, and celebrated his re-entry with a fifty of his own after getting dismissed cheaply in the first innings.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsShubman Gill’s spectacular pull shot leaves KL Rahul in awe, Gautam Gambhir reacts | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.