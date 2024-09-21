Shubman Gill’s spectacular pull shot leaves KL Rahul in awe, Gautam Gambhir reacts | Watch video

Shubman Gill's promising performance in the ongoing India vs. Bangladesh test series is winning applause from Indian cricket fans and experts. Despite facing setbacks from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, team India continued to make gains in the test series match, as Gill's composed approach helped the team gain control in the Chennai Test.

In one of the videos, being widely shared on social media, KL Rahul can be seen reacting to Shubman Gill's pull shot. The spectacular shot of Gill, left KL Rahul in awe, who couldn't stop looking at Gautam Gambhir next moment. Team India's coach reacted to Gill's powerful performance with approval and claps.

At the beginning of the test series, Shubman Gill endured a failure. However, he improved in the coming days with his calmer approach as he walked out to bat on Day 3.

India vice-captain Shubman Gill is among the prominent players who were named in the team Indian players list for the test series against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill and Rishab Pant cantered to fluent fifties as India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings on the third day to take total control of the first Test against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Gill began the day from 33 and Pant resumed from 12 exploited the inability of Bangladesh bowlers to make the best out of a cool, damp morning with sensible shot-making.

One of the key highlights of Gill's batting style is minimalism and the way he plays shots with little flourish. Gill took another solid step forward in his growing familiarity with Test cricket here, bringing up an individual fifty off 79 balls, and is looking good for more.