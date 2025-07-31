Shubman Gill's suicidal run out earns India captain unwanted stats; to get one more chance to surpass Sunil Gavaskar

Every time Shubman Gill has crossed 20 runs in the ongoing Test series against England, the Indian captain went on to make a hundred. But it wasn't meant to be the same at The Oval on Thursday. Coming onto bat after the fall of KL Rahul, Gill looked solid during his 35ball stay before an suicidal run out cut short his innings.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 28th over at a time when it was thought Gill and Sai Sudharsan would frustrate the opposition. Defending a fullish delivery from Gus Atkinson towards short cover, Gill went for a run.