Shubman Gill's suicidal run out earns India captain unwanted stats; to get one more chance to surpass Sunil Gavaskar

This is the second time Shubman Gill has been run out in Tests. The first time also occurred against England last year in the Rajkot Test.

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Jul 2025, 08:37 PM IST
India's captain Shubman Gill leaves the field after being run out on the first day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval in London.
Every time Shubman Gill has crossed 20 runs in the ongoing Test series against England, the Indian captain went on to make a hundred. But it wasn't meant to be the same at The Oval on Thursday. Coming onto bat after the fall of KL Rahul, Gill looked solid during his 35ball stay before an suicidal run out cut short his innings.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 28th over at a time when it was thought Gill and Sai Sudharsan would frustrate the opposition. Defending a fullish delivery from Gus Atkinson towards short cover, Gill went for a run.

The Indian captain was halfway down the pitch when he realised he made a big mistake. Atkinson, who was lurking around, had ample time to take an aim at the stumps and did so at the striker's end. The reaction on Gill's face said it all how big a moment this can be for India.

