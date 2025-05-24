Shubman Gill's Test career journey in comparison with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India's Test squad for the England tour in June was announced earlier today. Shubman Gill has been officially announced as the captain of the Indian team. It's an incredible honour for the 25-year-old from Punjab's Fazilka.

The legendary Bishan Singh Bedi was the previous men's cricketer from Punjab to lead India in Tests. The late cricketer's captaincy reign ended on November 19, 1978. Shubman Gill is set to make history after almost 45 years.

Shubman Gill has a huge responsibility to carry on the legacy, especially of the three full-time captains to lead India before him.

Big three legacy Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni were the three full-time captains to lead India in Tests before Gill. Let's have a look at some key numbers comparing Gill's journey with the three greats.

Matches played before becoming Captain Shubman Gill will make his captaincy debut in his 33rd Test match.

Rohit Sharma - 44th match

Virat Kohli - 33rd match

MS Dhoni - 33rd match

Note: 1. MS Dhoni made his captaincy debut in his 29th match due to an injury to Anil Kumble. He became the full-time captain in his 33rd match.

2. Virat Kohli made his captaincy debut in his 30th match due to an injury to MS Dhoni. He became the full-time captain in India's final Test against Australia in 2014-15.

Performance before becoming Captain Shubman Gill averages 35.1 in his Test career. Rohit Sharma had a significantly higher average at the time of his captaincy debut. It's also due to the higher number of matches he played before becoming the captain.

Rohit Sharma - 46.9

Virat Kohli

39.5 (before captaincy debut)

44.4 (before full-time captaincy)

MS Dhoni

33.8 (before captaincy debut)

35.9 (before full-time captaincy)

Performance as captain This is the most important part. Sachin Tendulkar's batting numbers during his captaincy took a dip and that was one of the reasons for him to quit the captaincy. Virat Kohli on the other hand took his batting to a higher level after becoming captain. Rohit Sharma's numbers took a big dent during his captaincy period.

Player Average as captain Average as non captain Virat Kohli 54.8 37.4 Sachin Tendulkar 51.4 54.2 Rahul Dravid 44.5 54.1 Sourav Ganguly 37.7 45.2 MS Dhoni 40.6 33.1 Rohit Sharma 30.6 46.9 Shubman Gill ??? 35.1

Interesting times ahead for Indian cricket and Shubman Gill.

India tour of England, 2025 The selectors have announced a 18-member squad with a new skipper at the helm. 25-year-old Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain with 27-year-old Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

India's squad: Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Pace bowling all-rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur

Spin bowling all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

Specialist spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh

Series schedule: First Test: Leeds, June 20 - 24

Second Test: Birmingham, July 2 - 6

Third Test: Lord's (London), July 10 - 14

Fourth Test: Manchester, July 23 - 27