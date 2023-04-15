Opening first for LSG, he made it appear that it was his day and he will do whatever he can put a fascinating score on the scoreboard. Along with Kyle Mayers 29(23), Rahul gave the team a good start. He scored 74 runs in 56 balls with 8 fours and 1 six. Apart from the opening pair, the whole team collapsed once KL Rahul marched to pavilion.

