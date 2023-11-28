Jasprit Bumrah's post reads 'Silence is sometimes the best answer',. Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians

The fans of Indian cricket were on Tuesday up for all sorts of conspiracy theories and social media was abuzz after Team India's speedster and Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram shared the story. Jasprit Bumrah's post reads 'Silence is sometimes the best answer',. Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians. He has been with them since the very beginning of his IPL career – back in 2015 – has picked 145 wickets at an average of 23.30 and has been part of four IPL title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Here are some of the reactions: “Is Bumrah hinting at Pandya being propped as the next Mumbai Indians Captain, hurting Jasprit’s natural progression?Or is he just posting this to pacify his crying baby," wrote one user. “Bumrah you deserve better bro, enough of this one family shit, you being paid less than Green, Curran, Iyer, Brook, is an insult to the greatest bowler of an era,add to that hijacking another team captain to lead your side in future.."

England pacer Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are big players who were released from the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

In the last season this year, fans expected Archer to be at his very best and guide MI to their sixth trophy, but injuries interrupted his season and affected his performances. In his five matches, he could take only two wickets and proved much easier to hit by batters.

Among other players released are Indian players, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal. Sandeep Warrier, brought as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah last year, also has been released. South African youngsters Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen and Australian pacer Riley Meredith have also been released.

MI has retained its core set of players and talents like Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod etc.

In the last season, MI reached playoffs. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier two.

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep WarrierPlayers traded in: Romario Shepherd

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

