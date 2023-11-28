comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 28 2023 15:51:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.85 0.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 697.6 3.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.15 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 926.05 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.55 0.76%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Silence': Bumrah's Instagram story has fans predicting 'clear rift in Mumbai Indians dugout'
Back Back

'Silence': Bumrah's Instagram story has fans predicting 'clear rift in Mumbai Indians dugout'

 Livemint

Jasprit Bumrah's post reads 'Silence is sometimes the best answer',. Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, (PTI)Premium
Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, (PTI)

The fans of Indian cricket were on Tuesday up for all sorts of conspiracy theories and social media was abuzz after Team India's speedster and Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram shared the story.

Jasprit Bumrah's post reads 'Silence is sometimes the best answer',. Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians. He has been with them since the very beginning of his IPL career – back in 2015 – has picked 145 wickets at an average of 23.30 and has been part of four IPL title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Here are some of the reactions:

“Is Bumrah hinting at Pandya being propped as the next Mumbai Indians Captain, hurting Jasprit’s natural progression?Or is he just posting this to pacify his crying baby," wrote one user.

“Bumrah you deserve better bro, enough of this one family shit, you being paid less than Green, Curran, Iyer, Brook, is an insult to the greatest bowler of an era,add to that hijacking another team captain to lead your side in future.."

 

England pacer Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are big players who were released from the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

In the last season this year, fans expected Archer to be at his very best and guide MI to their sixth trophy, but injuries interrupted his season and affected his performances. In his five matches, he could take only two wickets and proved much easier to hit by batters.

Among other players released are Indian players, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal. Sandeep Warrier, brought as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah last year, also has been released. South African youngsters Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen and Australian pacer Riley Meredith have also been released.

MI has retained its core set of players and talents like Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod etc.

In the last season, MI reached playoffs. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier two.

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep WarrierPlayers traded in: Romario Shepherd

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 03:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App