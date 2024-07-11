‘He is the best bowler in all formats right now and leads the attack,’ Brett Lee said about his choice. Any guesses whom he spoke about?

Brett Lee has chosen his pick for the “best bowler in the world". The former Australian pacer believes his choice is the best in all three formats of the game. Indian fans should be happy that Lee has chosen none other than Jasprit Bumrah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He is the best bowler in all formats right now and leads the attack. Bumrah can keep up an amazing pace while shaping the new ball away. His tournament performance demonstrated his leadership abilities, taking about 15 wickets with remarkable economy. He is absolutely exceptional, and India is deserving of praise for their accomplishments," IANS quoted Lee as saying.

Brett’s comments come after the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Tournament as India lifted the trophy for the first time in 17 years. Bumrah became only the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to win the Player of the Tournament twice in his career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bumrah excelled in the T20 World Cup by taking 15 wickets in 8 matches with an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. The 30-year-old magic pacer started with 2/6 against Ireland and then 3/14 against Pakistan.

During the Super 8 stage, he took 6 wickets and secured 2/12 in the semi-final against England. In the final against South Africa, his 2/18 spell contributed to India's win. Every time India were in trouble, captain Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Jassi, and he delivered.

After winning the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah also won the men’s ICC Player of the Month for June 2024. His closest rivals in the category were skipper Sharma and Afghanistan’s keeper-batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brett Lee on Indian cricket team Brett Lee praised the Indian cricket team. India’s batting order, according to the legendary cricketer, is strong from top to bottom, with a powerful middle-order and quick-scoring hitters.

In my opinion, Jasprit Bumrah is simply exceptional," Lee added.

(With IANS inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

