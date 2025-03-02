Virat Kohli has never missed an opportunity to mesmerize his fans and the former cricketers whenever he took the field. As the 36-year-old walked out to bat in his 300th ODI, the former India captain once again caught the attention of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards who went on to admire Virat Kohli's 'energy and passion' as the qualities that he would loved to have if he was still playing.

Coming after a confidence-boosting hundred against Pakistan in the previous match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli completed his triple hundred against New Zealand and became the first player on earth to play 300 ODIs, 100 Tests and 100 T20Is.

Two of the greatest in the sport of cricket, both Virat Kohli and Vivian Richards have been a huge admirer for each other over the decades. As the Indian went on to unlock a new milestone in Dubai, the 72-year-old opined that it's Virat Kohli's energy on the field that still amazes him.

“His energy,” replied Sir Viv Richards to a Livemint query on Sunday during an virtual interaction. "I think, is very important... and his passion. And these are things that I cherish. When you have a team and you can defend your team, I think we have all that particular quality," added the West Indian who is also a member of the International Masters League governing council.

One of the most animated characters on the field, Virat Kohli's energy and passion even at the age of 36 is unmatchable. Be it an appeal for a wicket or fighting for his teammates, there won't be any moment that he would give a miss. Viv Richards revealed what sets him apart.

"But just the energy, seeing him on the boundary... he's far away, and there's an appeal for leg before, and he's shouting; he's appealing as well... but he goes to show you his involvement in the game all the time. There's a passion for that. And there's not a moment that goes on that field that Virat Kohli miss. He's just magnificent in that way," he added.

No comparison between Virat & Sachin: Richards However, one of the most-feared batters of his generation, Viv Richards declined to compare Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar. "I don't believe in that. We should be quite thankful that the periods that everyone would have passed through, that the folks who saw these guys then benefited from the fact that they saw some very good player," he said.