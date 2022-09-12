Skipper Dasun Shanaka dedicates Asia Cup win to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

"They were waiting for it for so long, especially the final," Shanaka told reporters. "We should dedicate this win to the whole nation."
The Asian champions though will have to go through the qualifying stage for a chance of meeting the heavyweights in the main draw of the T20 World Cup which starts October 22.
But Shanaka believes the qualifiers will help them acclimatise to Australia and the momentum is already with them.
"We played the qualifiers last year as well. We have the same set-up for the last three, four years and last two years have been good for us," said Shanaka.
"The momentum is there and winning the Asia Cup really helps going ahead to the World Cup. Qualifiers will really help because we will play in the conditions before the main tournament happens, so it will be good for us."
Coach Chris Silverwood, appointed in April to lead Sri Lanka having overseen England's Ashes humiliation in Australia, has been credited for the team's new-found confidence.
The Englishman was seen having a chat with Rajapaksa and Hasaranga, who made 36 and then took 3-27 with his leg-spin, during a key 58-run stand between the two batsmen that lifted Sri Lanka from a precarious 58-5 to 170-6.
"He has always been a good motivator for us and always wants us to play aggressive cricket," said Rajapaksa.
"We have been given the freedom to play as we wish. And that really helps us as a team and as a young unit to come and win games like this."