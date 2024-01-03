India's power hitter and ICC Men's T20I first ranker Suryakumar Yadav is been criticized for his plummeting numbers in ODIs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following his painstaking innings of 18 off 28 balls when India needed him to fire the most in the World Cup final, has now shut the doors on his ODI career.

Surya, who became the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in T20Is back in October 2022 has held on to the position ever since, was back during the T20Is against Australia right after the World Cup. He scored 80 in Vizag and followed it with a 56 and a breathtaking century against South Africa in Johannesburg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering his form in T20s, former England captain Nasser Hussain even cited that SKY will be the player to watch out for at the T20 World Cup, but expressed surprise at his ODI returns.

"The person for the world to watch out for at the moment in T20 is Suryakumar Yadav," Hindustan Times quoted Hussain telling ICC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I mean, the bloke is a freak. The cliche of Mr. 360, but some of the shots he plays... and he is a bit of a freak because, in fifty-overs cricket, he doesn't quite know when to go, when not to go, what to do. But in T20 cricket, he knows what to do almost every single time, and it's a fun game, T20 cricket and watching SKY, that is absolutely fun," he added.

2024 T20 World Cup finalists: According to Hussain, South Africa and England have strong chances to to be 2024 T20 World Cup finalists.

"I haven't thought too much about this actually... but I'm going to go with South Africa. England are (reigning) champions, but not playing particularly well at the moment. It's in the Caribbean and West Indies are going OK, then you have Pakistan, so can I choose all of these sides?," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I'm going to go for South Africa versus England in the final. I'm following (fellow commentator) Simon Doull a little bit here. Before the (50-over) World Cup, he tipped them to win it and it was a little bit left field. I mean, it's still South Africa, one of the great cricketing nations, sporting nations, but I thought that was a good shout from Doully. And they played some brilliant cricket in that World Cup," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!