With India opener Shubman Gill and first down Shreyas Iyer giving the perfect start for the team, it was Suryakumar Yadav's destructive knocking performance that guided India to a mammoth total of 399/5 against Australia in the second ODI clash at Holkar Stadium in Indore on 24 September.

Popularly known as SKY, Suryakumar Yadav was at his best hitting six 6s and six 4s, while scoring a thunderous 72 in just 37 balls at a strike rate of 194.59. Facing Australian bowlers in complete control, SKY took a special liking to his Mumbai Indians teammate Cameron Green, who finished with figures of 2/103 in 10 overs. SKY even slammed 4 sixes in the first four deliveries off his bowling. Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here After the explosive knock by SKY, an old video has gone viral on social media, featuring Suryakumar and Green during their Indian Premier League (IPL) days. Green in the video can be seen jokingly saying "If you're bad, SKY is my dad", which left the Indian batter in splits.

Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first. However, it did not go in its favor. Despite India losing Rituraj Gaikwad in the 4th over to Josh Hazlewood, India's Gill, and Iyer throttled innings to full and India crossed the 200-run mark by 30 overs.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score Updates

Gill (104 off 97 balls) continued his sensational run with a fifth ODI hundred of the year, while Iyer too scored a century (105 off 90 balls).

Following this, skipper KL Rahil (52 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 18 balls) maintained the momentum. But it was SKY (72 not out off 37 balls) who gave all the adrenaline rush to his fans. In the last 10 overs, India yielded 103 runs, which led it to their highest-ever total against Australia in ODIs.

Earlier this year, India ended with a match-winning 395 against New Zealand, beating the guests.

Meanwhile, chasing 400 runs in 300 balls appeared tough for the Australian side, as they lost two quick wickets to India pacer Prasidh Krishna. Later, the wickets kept falling like a pack of cards. Apart from David Warner (53 off 39 balls), no other batter could stand for long.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna took two each. Until the report was filed, Australia scored 188/8 in 25 overs. They need 129 runs in 48 balls to win as per the D/L method.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!