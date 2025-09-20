SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Mahedi Hasan's dismissal of Kusal Mendis sparks nagin dance celebration in Dubai - Watch video

The dismissal of Kusal Mendis triggered a nagin dance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium stands during Sri Lanka's Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday. The incident took place in the eighth over of the Sri Lankan innings. Mendis, who was batting on 34 at that time, swept Mahedi Hasan.

Advertisement

Mendis got a top edge for Saif Hassan to take a easy catch at the deep backward square leg. The dismissal of Mendis sparked celebrations both on and off the field. While Mahedi punched in the air in celebration, the Bangladeshi fans performed nagin dance at the stands, the video of which went viral on social media.

Also Read | Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 clash in India?

Mendis hit three sixes and one four during his 25-ball innings. Sri Lanka were 58/2 at that time. Riding on Mendis' 34 and former captain Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 64, Sri Lanka powered themselves to a respectable 168/7 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Dropped on 38 by Mustafizur Rahman, Shanaka used his brute power, especially against Nasum Ahmed, hammering the left-arm spinner for 4, 6, 6 in an over to push his team over 160-run mark. The top two teams in the Super 4 stage will play the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28.

What's the story of Nagin dance in SL vs BAN? The celebratory dance first grabbed the headlines back in 2018 during the Nidahas Trophy. While a lot of people associate the nagin dance with Mushfiqur Rahim and other Bangladesh players, according to former skipper Tamim Iqbal, it was originated by Sri Lanka's Dasun Gunathilaka when Sri Lanka toured Bangladesh in the same year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mushfiqur Rahim’s nagin dance is replete with commercial possibilities