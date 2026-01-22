Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Charith Asalanka wins toss, opts to bat; visitors miss ill Will Jacks

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. With the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, the hosts have rested spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. For England, Zak Crawley will open the batting while Rehan Ahmed is playing in place of an ill Will Jacks.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid
In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of England's tour ODI of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI will be available on Sony LIV app and website. FanCode will also live stream Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI from 2:30 PM IST.
In the one-day format, England have played 79 ODIs against Sri Lanka. England enjoy a narrow 38-37 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in ODIs. One match ended in a tie while three games ended in no result.
Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara are opening the batting for Sri Lanka. England have given the new ball to Jamie Overton. The Lankans have started on a steady note with a couple of boundaries in the first two overs of the game. SL 12/0 (2)
hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.