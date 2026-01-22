Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara start on a steady note for hosts in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. With the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, the hosts have rested spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. For England, Zak Crawley will open the batting while Rehan Ahmed is playing in place of an ill Will Jacks.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid