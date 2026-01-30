SL vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE Score: Focus on Harry Brook's form as England aim to continue momentum from ODIs

SL vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE Score: With just barely 10 days to go, England take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three T20Is on Friday in Pallekele. This T20I series will serve both England and Sri Lanka a final chance to fine-tune their preparations before the T20 World Cup 2026.

With no Charith Asalanka at the helm in the shortest format, Dasun Shanaka returns to lead Sri Lanka in T20Is. On the other hand, England have already announced their playing XI for the first T20I.

How to watch SL vs ENG on TV and online?

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights. The Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV app and website. Also the streaming of SL vs ENG 1st T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Asita Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.