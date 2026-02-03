Sri Lanka vs England T20I LIVE Score: ENG win toss, opt to bowl

Sri Lanka Vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Having already lost the first two games, Sri Lanka would be finish with a consolation win in the third and final T20I against England today. The rain in Kandy played a big part in both the games so far. For England, it has been a great turnaround in white-ball after a humiliating Ashes campaign.
After winning the ODI series, Harry Brook's men would like to enter the T20 World Cup 2026 on a winning momentum. With the series already in pocket, England might give their bench strength some gametime before the mega event.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka third and final T20I of the series.
