Sri Lanka vs England T20I LIVE Score: ENG win toss, opt to bowl

Sri Lanka Vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Having already lost the first two games, Sri Lanka would be finish with a consolation win in the third and final T20I against England today. The rain in Kandy played a big part in both the games so far. For England, it has been a great turnaround in white-ball after a humiliating Ashes campaign.

After winning the ODI series, Harry Brook's men would like to enter the T20 World Cup 2026 on a winning momentum. With the series already in pocket, England might give their bench strength some gametime before the mega event.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood