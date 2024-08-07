’Small changes’: Washington Sundar reveals how Gautam Gambhir is preparing India ahead 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India will look to end the ongoing ODI series on a high at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today after drawing the first match and losing the second by 32 runs. The Indian batsmen's inability to play spin bowling well has been one of the main reasons why the Men in Blue have struggled to get going in the series. However, ahead of the third ODI, all-rounder Washington Sundar said the batsmen had received a lot of input from coach Gautam Gambhir on how to face quality spin bowling.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI, Sundar said, “There's been a lot of inputs from [Gambhir]. He's a high-quality player of spin. We've always seen him putting up great performances on such wickets, especially against quality spin bowling. That's one of the reasons we came out here today to practice, to try and find a way to do those little things tactically. We are really prepared to be on top of the game in all aspects tomorrow,”
"We'd love to get them out for 200 or less than that. We had them in that situation in both matches. With big tournaments coming up, we'll be in similar situations, and it's an opportunity for us to find a way to get the job done in crunch situations. We just need to put our hands up and win those critical situations in the game," Sundar added
Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach last month, taking over from former teammate Rahul Dravid. Under his tutelage, the Men in Blue whitewashed the hosts in the T20I leg of the ongoing series. He also guided Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL trophy earlier this year and helped Lucknow Super Giants reach the play-offs in back-to-back seasons. Gambhir's biggest task will be getting the Men in Blue ready ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which is set to held next year.
