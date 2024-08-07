’Small changes’: Washington Sundar reveals how Gautam Gambhir is preparing India ahead 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India aims to end ODI series on a high in Colombo after tying first match and losing the second. Washington Sundar highlights coach Gambhir's spin bowling inputs ahead of 3rd ODI for strategic preparation.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM IST
India coach Gautam Gambhir has shared inputs with the Men in Blue for handling spinners ahead of 3rd ODI match.
India coach Gautam Gambhir has shared inputs with the Men in Blue for handling spinners ahead of 3rd ODI match.(PTI)

Team India will look to end the ongoing ODI series on a high at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today after drawing the first match and losing the second by 32 runs. The Indian batsmen's inability to play spin bowling well has been one of the main reasons why the Men in Blue have struggled to get going in the series. However, ahead of the third ODI, all-rounder Washington Sundar said the batsmen had received a lot of input from coach Gautam Gambhir on how to face quality spin bowling.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND aim to prevent series loss

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI, Sundar said, “There's been a lot of inputs from [Gambhir]. He's a high-quality player of spin. We've always seen him putting up great performances on such wickets, especially against quality spin bowling. That's one of the reasons we came out here today to practice, to try and find a way to do those little things tactically. We are really prepared to be on top of the game in all aspects tomorrow,”

Also Read | Gambhir should have rested Rohit, Virat in India vs Sri Lanka series: Nehra

"We'd love to get them out for 200 or less than that. We had them in that situation in both matches. With big tournaments coming up, we'll be in similar situations, and it's an opportunity for us to find a way to get the job done in crunch situations. We just need to put our hands up and win those critical situations in the game," Sundar added

Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach last month, taking over from former teammate Rahul Dravid. Under his tutelage, the Men in Blue whitewashed the hosts in the T20I leg of the ongoing series. He also guided Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL trophy earlier this year and helped Lucknow Super Giants reach the play-offs in back-to-back seasons. Gambhir's biggest task will be getting the Men in Blue ready ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which is set to held next year.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket News’Small changes’: Washington Sundar reveals how Gautam Gambhir is preparing India ahead 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    12:04 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    21.45 (7.01%)

    Tata Power

    429.80
    12:04 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -7 (-1.6%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    12:04 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    8.75 (3.05%)

    Tata Steel

    152.75
    12:04 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.5 (1.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    616.20
    11:52 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    44.9 (7.86%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.40
    11:52 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.2 (7.25%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,133.30
    11:52 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    246.5 (6.34%)

    Tejas Networks

    1,215.05
    11:51 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    68.3 (5.96%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue