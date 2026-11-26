Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen made a special gesture towards captain Sanju Samson after scoring a century against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 on Thursday.
After reaching the three-figure mark, Azharuddeen turned his bat towards the camera to reveal the name ‘Samson’ written on it. The gesture was captured on camera during Kerala's Elite Group fixture, with Samson's reaction from the dressing room also drawing attention.
Azharuddeen's celebration came during an explosive batting performance that helped Kerala post a formidable total against Himachal Pradesh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Azharuddeen finished with 101 runs off 57 deliveries, striking at 177.19. His innings featured eight fours and six sixes, making him the leading scorer in Kerala's innings.
The right-handed batter brought up his half-century in 27 deliveries before accelerating further. He completed his century by hitting a six off Himachal Pradesh pacer Arpit Guleria.
The century was particularly significant, coming in a match where Kerala needed a strong batting performance in their pursuit of a place in the tournament's knockout stages.
Azharuddeen received valuable support from fellow opener Rohan Kunnummal, who scored 35 off just 16 deliveries. The pair added 82 runs for the opening wicket in 5.4 overs, giving Kerala an aggressive start.
Samson, who came in at No. 3, continued the momentum with a quickfire 44 off 21 balls. His innings included five fours and two sixes before Mridul Surroch dismissed him.
Wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod also contributed with 22 off 11 deliveries, striking two sixes and a four.
The late acceleration came from Salman Nizar and Abdul Basith. Nizar remained unbeaten on 26 off 15 balls, while Basith produced a particularly explosive finish, smashing 24 not out from just five deliveries. His innings included three sixes and a four.
Kerala eventually finished at 268/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Surroch claiming two wickets for Himachal Pradesh. Aryaman Singh and Guleria picked up one wicket apiece.
Kerala successfully defended the total as they restricted Himachal Pradesh to 201/6, with Vaisakh Chandran being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/33. Kerala are now on top of the Group C standings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.063.