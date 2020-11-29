Smith notches another 100, Australia beats India by 51 runs

Consecutive centuries from Steve Smith have given Australia a one-day international series win over India.

Smith backed up Friday’s 105 with 104 in the second one-dayer, guiding Australia to a record-breaking total of 389-4 and a 51-run win on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India captain Virat Kohli's innings of 89 ended with a diving catch by Moises Henriques, who reeled in a spectacular grab at mid-wicket in the 35th over.

K.L. Rahul added 76 runs for India, while Mitchell Starc was belted for 82 runs from nine overs without taking a wicket.

“Completely outplayed ... they’ve got a very strong batting lineup," Kohli said.

Smith chipped in with two catches as India finished on 338-9 ahead of Wednesday’s ODI series finale in Canberra ahead of four test matches.

“I didn’t give any chances today, I felt good from ball one," Smith said. “I was able to get myself in and go hard."

Australia’s victory was tempered by an adductor injury sustained by David Warner, who was taken off for scans after a fielding mishap.

Warner struggled to walk, with teammate Glenn Maxwell and physio David Beakley helping him take the first few steps from the middle before the 34-year-old Warner limped off the field.

“He seemed like he was in a bit of pain but hopefully scans come back and it’s not too bad, he can rest up and get himself right," Maxwell said. “It didn’t look good."

On Friday, captain Aaron Finch won the toss and shared a 156-run stand with Warner before Smith took charge. On Sunday, Finch opted to bat and enjoyed a 142-run partnership with Warner before Smith took Australia to its highest ODI score at the SCG.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat. India had an unchanged lineup from the side that was beaten by 66 runs in the first ODI on Friday.

Australia replaced the injured Marcus Stoinis with Moises Henriques. Stoinis went off the field in the first match with a side strain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.