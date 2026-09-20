Smriti Mandhana enters record books at Asian Games 2026, becomes leading run-getter in women's T20Is during IND vs BAN

Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her cap as the Indian opener became the top run-getter in the history of women's T20Is on Sunday, during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park in Nishhin. She reached the milestone when Mandhana crossed eight runs in the third over of the innings.

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Playing in his 178th T20I, Mandhana left behind New Zealand legend Suzie Bates (4758) for the record. Mandhana's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is third in the list with 4287 runs, followed by another New Zealander Sophie Devine (3817). Australia's Beth Mooney is fifth with 3783 runs.

In the previous game against Japan, which India won by eight wickets while chasing 57, Mandhana didn't come out to bat. Not just in women's cricket, but Mandhana is already the highest run-getter in women's T20Is across genders. In men's cricket, Pakistan's Babar Azam holds the record with 4596 runs, followed by England's Jos Buttler (4384).

India's former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma take the third and fourth spots respectively in men's T20Is with 4231 and 4188 runs respectively. Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 37 runs from 19 balls off the bowling of Nahida Akter on the final ball of the powerplay.

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Most runs in women's T20 Internationals

Player Matches Runs Highestt Average Strike Tate Smriti Mandhana (India) 178 4759 124 30.65 126.55 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 186 4758 124 not out 28.83 108.6 Harmanpreet Kaur (India) 208 4287 103 30.19 110.46 Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) 172 4282 119* 27.1 114.89 Sophie Devine (New Zealand) 158 3817 105 28.69 123.2 Beth Mooney (Australia) 125 3783 117 not out 41.57 126.47

India opt to bat first against Bangladesh Earlier, defending champions India won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh. India have fielded an unchanged XI from their eight-wicket win over Japan in the quarterfinals.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: India open medal haul with silver in shooting

The winners will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal clash on Tuesday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday. In a match that started late due to wet outfield, Pakistan rode on knocks from Shawaal Zulfiqar (54) and Ayesha Zafar (71) to post 177/4 in 20 overs.

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in reply, captain Chamari Athapaththu (83 not out) led from the front, along with Hasini Perera (42) in company as Sri Lanka romped home in 17.5 overs, losing just two wickets in process.

India vs Bangladesh playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in