Smriti Mandhana enters record books at Asian Games 2026, becomes leading run-getter in women's T20Is during IND vs BAN

Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her cap as the Indian opener became the top run-getter in the history of women's T20Is on Sunday, during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park in Nishhin. She reached the milestone when Mandhana crossed eight runs in the third over of the innings.
Playing in his 178th T20I, Mandhana left behind New Zealand legend Suzie Bates (4758) for the record. Mandhana's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is third in the list with 4287 runs, followed by another New Zealander Sophie Devine (3817). Australia's Beth Mooney is fifth with 3783 runs.
In the previous game against Japan, which India won by eight wickets while chasing 57, Mandhana didn't come out to bat. Not just in women's cricket, but Mandhana is already the highest run-getter in women's T20Is across genders. In men's cricket, Pakistan's Babar Azam holds the record with 4596 runs, followed by England's Jos Buttler (4384).
India's former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma take the third and fourth spots respectively in men's T20Is with 4231 and 4188 runs respectively. Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 37 runs from 19 balls off the bowling of Nahida Akter on the final ball of the powerplay.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highestt
|Average
|Strike Tate
|Smriti Mandhana (India)
|178
|4759
|124
|30.65
|126.55
|Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
|186
|4758
|124 not out
|28.83
|108.6
|Harmanpreet Kaur (India)
|208
|4287
|103
|30.19
|110.46
|Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)
|172
|4282
|119*
|27.1
|114.89
|Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
|158
|3817
|105
|28.69
|123.2
|Beth Mooney (Australia)
|125
|3783
|117 not out
|41.57
|126.47
Earlier, defending champions India won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh. India have fielded an unchanged XI from their eight-wicket win over Japan in the quarterfinals.
The winners will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal clash on Tuesday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday. In a match that started late due to wet outfield, Pakistan rode on knocks from Shawaal Zulfiqar (54) and Ayesha Zafar (71) to post 177/4 in 20 overs.
in reply, captain Chamari Athapaththu (83 not out) led from the front, along with Hasini Perera (42) in company as Sri Lanka romped home in 17.5 overs, losing just two wickets in process.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.
Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun.