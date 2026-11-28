India women’s captain Smriti Mandhana is the face of Confident Commentary, a four-part digital series from PNB MetLife India Insurance that uses cricket talk to spark everyday conversations about money. The life insurer says the films launched in mid-November and will roll out over a month across its Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and YouTube Shorts channels.

A four-part series rolled out over a month The project is Smriti Mandhana’s first digital series and a shift from conventional advertising towards episodic branded content. She has been a PNB MetLife brand ambassador since December 2023 and has already appeared in its campaigns, including the retirement-planning film Aapka Aage Ka Plan Kya Hai.

In each episode, Smriti Mandhana sits with cricket commentators and turns match-day observations, tactics and light banter into entry points for financial planning.

The first film connects a familiar cricketing idea, the second innings to retirement planning. PNB MetLife used the same hook on its official LinkedIn page, asking whether viewers were as ready for a second innings as their captain.

Later films, according to the company, cover savings, health protection and managing policies through PNB MetLife’s khUshi customer app, along with its retirement and savings plans and Health Management Services.

Cricket lessons applied to money The series sits under Always Ready for Life, the brand positioning PNB MetLife launched earlier this year to encourage people to prepare financially at different stages of life. The company says that the earlier campaign generated more than 2.7 billion impressions.

Sourabh Lohtia, chief marketing officer at PNB MetLife, said: “Cricket has a unique way of bringing India together, and some of its simplest lessons go well beyond the game. A good innings is about knowing one’s goals, planning ahead, and being ready for what comes next. With ‘Confident Commentary’, we have given the language of cricket a fresh spin, connecting familiar moments from the game with financial planning for life. Smriti brings authenticity and a natural connection with audiences, making her an ideal partner to bring this idea to life.”

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Smriti Mandhana on preparation, on and off the field Smriti Mandhana has played for India since 2013 and was vice-captain when India won the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India named her captain of the women’s team on 6 October 2026 after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down, and said she would lead the white-ball sides full-time.

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She said: “I am excited to make my digital series debut with PNB MetLife’s ‘Confident Commentary’. What I enjoyed most about the concept is how naturally it brings cricket and everyday life together. Cricket has taught me that preparation gives one the confidence to face different situations, both on and off the field. I hope people enjoy the series and take away the importance of being prepared for what matters most to them.”