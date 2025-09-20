Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli's feat for fastest ODI century by Indian - List of records broken in IND-W vs AUS-W

Smriti Mandhana geared up for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in style with the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter (across genders) during the third game against Australia women in New Delhi on Saturday. It was her second consecutive hundred in the series, having scored 117 in the second game in New Chandigarh.
Chasing a mammoth 413 runs to win, India lost opener Pratika Rawal early. However, it was Mandhana all over as she dispatched the Australian bowlers at will to reach three figures in just 50 balls, surpassing Virat Kohli's 52-ball hundred, also against Australia in 2013. This is also the final competitive game for India ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which starts on September 30 at home.
The southpaw was finally dismissed by Grace Harris for 125 off 63 balls in the 22nd over, which was laced by 17 fours and five sixes. Earlier, Mandhana reached his fifty in just 23 balls, thus smashing the fastest half-century by an Indian woman in ODIs. She surpassed Richa Ghosh's record who reached her fifty in 26 balls against New Zealand.
|Gender
|Player
|Balls Faced
|Opponent
|Year
|Women
|Smriti Mandhana
|50
|Australia
|2025
|Men
|Virat Kohli
|52
|Australia
|2013
|Men
|Virender Sehwag
|60
|New Zealand
|2009
|Men
|Virat Kohli
|61
|Australia
|2013
|Men
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|62
|New Zealand
|1988
|Men
|KL Rahul
|62
|Netherlands
|2023
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025