Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli's feat for fastest ODI century by Indian - List of records broken in IND-W vs AUS-W

Smriti Mandhana surpassed Virat Kohli's record for fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter, reaching her three-figure mark against Australia in just 50 balls. Mandhana also recorded the fastest fifty by an Indian woman in 23 balls.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Sep 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the third ODI against Australia in Delhi.
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the third ODI against Australia in Delhi. (PTI)

Smriti Mandhana geared up for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in style with the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter (across genders) during the third game against Australia women in New Delhi on Saturday. It was her second consecutive hundred in the series, having scored 117 in the second game in New Chandigarh.

Chasing a mammoth 413 runs to win, India lost opener Pratika Rawal early. However, it was Mandhana all over as she dispatched the Australian bowlers at will to reach three figures in just 50 balls, surpassing Virat Kohli's 52-ball hundred, also against Australia in 2013. This is also the final competitive game for India ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which starts on September 30 at home.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W: Why Harmanpreet's India wearing pink in 3rd ODI in Delhi?

The southpaw was finally dismissed by Grace Harris for 125 off 63 balls in the 22nd over, which was laced by 17 fours and five sixes. Earlier, Mandhana reached his fifty in just 23 balls, thus smashing the fastest half-century by an Indian woman in ODIs. She surpassed Richa Ghosh's record who reached her fifty in 26 balls against New Zealand.

Fastest ODI hundreds by an Indian (Men or Women)

GenderPlayerBalls FacedOpponentYear
WomenSmriti Mandhana50Australia2025
MenVirat Kohli52Australia2013
MenVirender Sehwag60New Zealand2009
MenVirat Kohli61Australia2013
MenMohammad Azharuddin62New Zealand1988
MenKL Rahul62Netherlands2023

List of records by Smriti Mandhana in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI

  • Mandhana's 50-ball hundred was second overall in women's cricket. Australia's Meg Lanning holds the record for fastest century in women's cricket when she scored a 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.
  • For the second time in consecutive years, Mandhana has scored hundreds in two straight innings. She had achieved the same feat in 2024.
  • With this hundred Mandhana (four) equalled England's Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt for most hundreds against a single opponent in women's ODIs. Australian Lanning holds the record with six hundreds.

Also Read | 'Shes already a world-class player': Meg Lanning applauds Smriti Mandhana following a dominant 100 in 2nd ODI
  • This is also the second time Mandhana has scored four hundreds in a calendar year in women’s ODIs. She scored the same in 2024 too.
  • With this hundred, Mandhana equalled New Zealand's Suzie Bates for most hundreds in women's ODIs - 13. Lanning holds the record with 15 tons.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSmriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli's feat for fastest ODI century by Indian - List of records broken in IND-W vs AUS-W
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.