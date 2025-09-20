Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli's feat for fastest ODI century by Indian - List of records broken in IND-W vs AUS-W

Smriti Mandhana geared up for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in style with the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter (across genders) during the third game against Australia women in New Delhi on Saturday. It was her second consecutive hundred in the series, having scored 117 in the second game in New Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Chasing a mammoth 413 runs to win, India lost opener Pratika Rawal early. However, it was Mandhana all over as she dispatched the Australian bowlers at will to reach three figures in just 50 balls, surpassing Virat Kohli's 52-ball hundred, also against Australia in 2013. This is also the final competitive game for India ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which starts on September 30 at home.

The southpaw was finally dismissed by Grace Harris for 125 off 63 balls in the 22nd over, which was laced by 17 fours and five sixes. Earlier, Mandhana reached his fifty in just 23 balls, thus smashing the fastest half-century by an Indian woman in ODIs. She surpassed Richa Ghosh's record who reached her fifty in 26 balls against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Fastest ODI hundreds by an Indian (Men or Women)

Gender Player Balls Faced Opponent Year Women Smriti Mandhana 50 Australia 2025 Men Virat Kohli 52 Australia 2013 Men Virender Sehwag 60 New Zealand 2009 Men Virat Kohli 61 Australia 2013 Men Mohammad Azharuddin 62 New Zealand 1988 Men KL Rahul 62 Netherlands 2023

List of records by Smriti Mandhana in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Mandhana's 50-ball hundred was second overall in women's cricket. Australia's Meg Lanning holds the record for fastest century in women's cricket when she scored a 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.

For the second time in consecutive years, Mandhana has scored hundreds in two straight innings. She had achieved the same feat in 2024.

With this hundred Mandhana (four) equalled England's Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt for most hundreds against a single opponent in women's ODIs. Australian Lanning holds the record with six hundreds.

Advertisement