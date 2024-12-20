Smriti Mandhana went bonkers against Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry as the Indian captain scored boundaries in seven consecutive deliveries to enter the history books during the third and final T20I against West Indies women on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. Standing for regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana led from the front as Indian women defeated their Caribbean counterparts by 60 runs to clinch the series 2-1.