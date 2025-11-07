Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav felicitated by Maharashtra govt after WC glory, get ₹2.5 cr each

Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues were rewarded with a cash prize of ₹2.5 crore each by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday during a felicitation programme held at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also present during the programme.

The cash reward comes in after the Indian women's team lifted the ICC Women's World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. India team head coach Amol Muzumdar, who also belongs from the state, was also presented with a cheque of ₹22.5 lakh, while rest of the member of the support staff was presented with ₹11 lakh.

Bowling coach Avishkar Salvi, former legendary cricketer Diana Edulji, analyst Aniruddha Deshpande, logistics coordinator Aparna Gambhirrao, and support staff members Mihir Upadhyay, Poorva Kate, and Mamta Shirurulla were also present during the felicitation programme.

Fadnavis called the trio of Mandhana-Rodrigues-Yadav the “pride of Maharashtra” and opined that the victory will inspire young girls to take up sports as careers. "You've made Maharashtra proud. Your victory has brought immense joy to the state.

“Jemimah's century in the semifinal was a turning point, it took us to the finals. The way this team fought back and played like a family shows what true teamwork means,” Fadnavis added. He also acknowledged the efforts of BCCI and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah in advancing women's cricket in the country.

They had just one dream, says Amol Muzumdar Mandhana, who finished as the second highest run-getter in the tournament, expressed gratitude to the people of the state and also thanked the support system for playing a huge role behind the success.

"Thank you for inviting and felicitating us, and that too in Mumbai, which makes it even more special. Maharashtra has always supported us. In 2017 too, we were felicitated, when we were runner ups. Many of our support staff belong to this state. This victory wouldn't have been possible without their hard work." she said.