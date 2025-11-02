Smriti Mandhana misses half century during IND-W vs SA-W final, but goes past Mithali Raj in huge Women's World Cup feat

Smriti Mandhana went past Mithali Raj for most runs in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. While Mandhana finished at 434, Mithali had finished the 2017 edition with 409 runs. -

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Nov 2025, 07:56 PM IST
India`s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot against South Africa during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.
India`s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot against South Africa during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. (Raju Shinde)

Smriti Mandhana missed on a well-deserved fifty by five runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on Sunday but went past legendary Mithali Raj for most runs in a single edition of the tournament among the Indian batters. After being sent into bat first following a two-hour rain delay, Mandhana started in her usual flair.

Along with Shafali Verma by her side, the Indian women found boundaries at will through the gaps, which were soothing to the eyes. The southpaw reached her feat in the seventh over when she flicked Marizanne Kapp to the boundary behind square.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W Final, Women's World Cup LIVE: Deepti and Amanjot in action

Before Mandhana, Mithali was the highest run-getter for India in a single edition of the World Cup with 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.44 and a strike rate of 70.15 in 2017. The then Indian captain had scored a century and three fifties with a best score of 109, falling just one short of England's Tammy Beaumont (410).

It was the same year, India had reached the final, but lost to England by just nine runs. However, Mandhana's World Cup campaign this year ended at 434 runs with a century and two fifties. Her best score is 109. South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs so far) will end as the top run-getter in the tournament.

Also Read | Shafali misses century in World Cup 2025 final; fans say ‘what a wildcard entry’

This year in women's ODIs, Mandhana has emerged as the top run-getter with a record-breaking 1,362 runs in 23 innings at an average of 61.90, with five centuries and fifties each and a best score of 135.

Earlier, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final was delayed by two hours due to persistent rains in Navi Mumbai. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams went unchanged.

Most runs for India in single Women's World Cup

PlayerRunsODI World Cup edition
Smriti Mandhana4342025
Mithali Raj4092017
Punam Raut3812017
Harmanpreet Kaur3592017
Smriti Mandhana3272022

IND-W vs SA-W final predicted playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. (ANI)

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSmriti Mandhana misses half century during IND-W vs SA-W final, but goes past Mithali Raj in huge Women's World Cup feat
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.