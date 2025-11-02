Smriti Mandhana misses half century during IND-W vs SA-W final, but goes past Mithali Raj in huge Women's World Cup feat

Smriti Mandhana missed on a well-deserved fifty by five runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on Sunday but went past legendary Mithali Raj for most runs in a single edition of the tournament among the Indian batters. After being sent into bat first following a two-hour rain delay, Mandhana started in her usual flair.

Advertisement

Along with Shafali Verma by her side, the Indian women found boundaries at will through the gaps, which were soothing to the eyes. The southpaw reached her feat in the seventh over when she flicked Marizanne Kapp to the boundary behind square.

Before Mandhana, Mithali was the highest run-getter for India in a single edition of the World Cup with 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.44 and a strike rate of 70.15 in 2017. The then Indian captain had scored a century and three fifties with a best score of 109, falling just one short of England's Tammy Beaumont (410).

It was the same year, India had reached the final, but lost to England by just nine runs. However, Mandhana's World Cup campaign this year ended at 434 runs with a century and two fifties. Her best score is 109. South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs so far) will end as the top run-getter in the tournament.

Advertisement

This year in women's ODIs, Mandhana has emerged as the top run-getter with a record-breaking 1,362 runs in 23 innings at an average of 61.90, with five centuries and fifties each and a best score of 135.

Earlier, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final was delayed by two hours due to persistent rains in Navi Mumbai. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams went unchanged.

Advertisement

Most runs for India in single Women's World Cup

Player Runs ODI World Cup edition Smriti Mandhana 434 2025 Mithali Raj 409 2017 Punam Raut 381 2017 Harmanpreet Kaur 359 2017 Smriti Mandhana 327 2022

IND-W vs SA-W final predicted playing XIs India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur