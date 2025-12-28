Smriti Mandhana misses second T20I hundred, India batter becomes second Indian to enter 10,000-run club

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Dec 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana (in front) became the second Indian to cross 10000 runs in international cricket.
Smriti Mandhana (in front) became the second Indian to cross 10000 runs in international cricket. (PTI)

Smriti Mandhana missed on her well-deserved second T20I hundred on Sunday during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka but went on to become the second Indian to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. The Indian vice-captain entered the game with 27 runs shy of the landmark.

She took just 20 deliveries to reach the milestone with a single off Nimasha Madushani in the seventh over of the match. Mithali Raj was the first Indian woman to reach 10000 runs in international cricket. Besides Mithali and Mandhana, New Zealand's Suzie Bates and England's Charlotte Edwards are the only cricketers to have scored 10000 runs in int'l cricket.

Most international runs in women's cricket

PlayerRuns (Tests + ODIs + T20I)
Mithali Raj (India)10868
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)10652
Charlotte Edwards (England)10273
Smriti Mandhana (India)10000
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)9301
Meg Lanning (Australia)8352
Cricket
