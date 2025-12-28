Smriti Mandhana misses second T20I hundred, India batter becomes second Indian to enter 10,000-run club

Smriti Mandhana missed on her well-deserved second T20I hundred on Sunday during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka but went on to become the second Indian to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. The Indian vice-captain entered the game with 27 runs shy of the landmark.

She took just 20 deliveries to reach the milestone with a single off Nimasha Madushani in the seventh over of the match. Mithali Raj was the first Indian woman to reach 10000 runs in international cricket. Besides Mithali and Mandhana, New Zealand's Suzie Bates and England's Charlotte Edwards are the only cricketers to have scored 10000 runs in int'l cricket.