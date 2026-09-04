Smriti Mandhana, Muneeba Ali among 5 players to watch in India vs Pakistan's match in Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India will play Pakistan in one of the most-anticipated matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Saturday. India secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup after a dominant 137-run win over Hong Kong in their second Group A match on Thursday.

Pakistan can seal their spot in the Women's Asia Cup 2-26 semi-finals if they beat India on Saturday. India have four points from two games, whereas Pakistan have two points from one game, having beaten Thailand by 35 runs in their opener.

Should Pakistan lose to India and beat Hong Kong, the Women in Green will still qualify with four points.

Should Pakistan lose both of their remaining group stage matches, it will come down to Net Run Rate (NRR), as there will be three teams on two points each. However, it might still favour Pakistan, who have an NRR of +1.750 compared to the negative NRRs of Thailand and Hong Kong.

Several star players from both India and Pakistan will be in focus during the Women's Asia Cup match on Saturday. Here's a look at five such players.

Smriti Mandhana Few players could have entered the contest with greater momentum than Smriti Mandhana. The India vice-captain smashed a record-breaking 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes.

The innings was her second T20I century and made her the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, taking her past Mithali Raj's previous mark of 10,868 runs.

Mandhana also scored 68 off 44 balls against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup in June, when India won by 64 runs. Her ability to dominate the power play could put Pakistan under pressure from the outset.

Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma has repeatedly proved to be a problem for Pakistan, and the all-rounder was the standout performer in their most recent meeting. She claimed 5/10 in Birmingham, earning Player of the Match honours as India bowled Pakistan out for 106.

She also started the Asia Cup strongly, taking three wickets against Thailand and another three against Hong Kong. Her ability to bowl economical spells while breaking partnerships makes her one of India's most important players on Dubai's slower surfaces.

Shafali Verma Shafali Verma's explosive batting could be crucial if India wants another fast start. She produced 64 from 36 balls against Thailand, striking eight fours and three sixes, before making 28 in the victory over Hong Kong.

Her aggressive approach can take the game away from Pakistan during the powerplay, particularly if she survives the initial movement and finds her range. Pakistan's bowlers will therefore have a major task on their hands when Shafali walks out to open.

Muneeba Ali Muneeba Ali was Pakistan's biggest positive in their opening Asia Cup game. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 off 52 balls against Thailand, her fourth T20I half-century, and was named Player of the Match as Pakistan defended 119 successfully.

She also has considerable experience at the top of Pakistan's batting order and is the country's first women's T20I centurion. If Pakistan are to challenge India's formidable bowling attack, Ali's ability to anchor the innings and convert starts into substantial scores will be important.

Sadia Iqbal Sadia Iqbal could be Pakistan's biggest threat with the ball. The left-arm spinner began the Asia Cup in impressive fashion, taking 3/11 against Thailand, including two wickets in her opening over. She was also among the wickets in Pakistan's most recent T20I against India, dismissing Verma and Bharti Fulmali in Birmingham.