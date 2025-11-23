Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding indefinitely postponed amid health scare. Here's what happened

The wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal was interrupted by a medical emergency. Here's what happened.

Mausam Jha
Published23 Nov 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed due to a medical emergency.

As reported by PTI, Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed that Smriti's father is unwell, and as a result, the wedding has been postponed indefinitely.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

