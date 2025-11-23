Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding indefinitely postponed amid health scare. Here's what happened

The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed due to a medical emergency.
As reported by PTI, Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed that Smriti's father is unwell, and as a result, the wedding has been postponed indefinitely.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
