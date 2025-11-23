Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding indefinitely postponed amid health scare. Here's what happened

The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed due to a medical emergency.

As reported by PTI, Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed that Smriti's father is unwell, and as a result, the wedding has been postponed indefinitely.

NDTV sources confirmed that an ambulance was called to the wedding after a guest suffered a minor heart attack. The ceremony, which was attended by prominent figures and close family members, was in full swing when the sound of the ambulance siren interrupted the celebrations.

The condition was slightly critical, and they are currently receiving treatment at Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, NDTV reported.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana met through mutual social and professional connections. Their relationship became public in 2024 when they confirmed they were dating. Since then, they have openly supported each other at events and on social media.

Mandhana announced her engagement days after India won the 2025 World Cup, beating South Africa. Smriti – the vice-captain, wrapped the tournament with 434 runs across nine games - easily her strongest World Cup so far.

Ahead of their wedding, Smriti and Palash shared a heart-warming moment at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Palash dropped a video of the moment on Instagram where he can be seen proposing to Smriti.

The video starts with Palash leading Smriti to the pitch. In the post, Palash can be seen kneeling and proposing to Smriti with a bouquet of roses and a ring. “She said yes,” read the caption of the post shared by Palash.

Palash, who has frequently posted about India's victory, also shared photos with Smriti and the World Cup trophy. In one caption, he wrote, “Am I still dreaming?”