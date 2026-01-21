Smriti Mandhana’s RCB lead WPL 2026 points table now: Can Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI still qualify? Check play-offs scenario

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) points table shows a clear leader after the first phase of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on top with 5 wins from 5 matches. They have 10 points and a very strong net run rate of +1.882.

RCB have been undefeated so far, the only WPL 2026 team so far. The Mumbai Indians are second but far behind, with only 2 wins from six matches.

UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are tightly placed in the middle with 4 points each, separated mainly by net run rate.

In the batting charts, Harmanpreet Kaur has been the standout performer. She has scored 240 runs in 6 matches at an impressive average of 60.

Nat Sciver-Brunt follows closely with 219 runs. Lizelle Lee, Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning have also made strong contributions.

In bowling, Amelia Kerr and Nadine de Klerk are joint top wicket-takers with 10 wickets each. Nandani Sharma has also taken 10 wickets, but at a higher economy rate.

Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Devine have chipped in with regular breakthroughs.

The highest individual scores underline the attacking intent this season. Smriti Mandhana’s 96 leads the list, followed by Sophie Devine’s explosive 95.

Lizelle Lee, Grace Harris and Phoebe Litchfield have also played impactful innings at high strike rates. In terms of best bowling figures, Shreyanka Patil’s 5/23 stands out as the best spell so far.

WPL 2026: DC vs MI; who won? Last night, Delhi Capitals produced a calm, confident chase to defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, keeping their hopes of qualification alive. Chasing a target of 155, the Capitals reached 155/3 in 19 overs.

Mumbai Indians posted 154 for 5 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Nat Sciver-Brunt anchored the innings with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls.

Harmanpreet Kaur added valuable support with 41 off 33 balls while the rest of the batting order chipped in briefly. For Delhi, Nallapureddy Charani was the standout bowler with figures of 3/33.

In reply, Delhi Capitals made a strong start and never allowed the asking rate to rise. Jemimah Rodrigues led the chase with a composed unbeaten 51 off 37 balls, earning her the Player of the Match award.

Lizelle Lee played an attacking knock of 46 from just 28 balls while Shafali Verma’s quick 29 ensured early momentum.

WPL 2026: Upcoming matches All upcoming matches in the WPL 2026 schedule will be played in Vadodara. On 22 January, Gujarat Giants will face UP Warriorz. After a rest day, the Royal Challengers take on Delhi Capitals on 24 January, followed by another Bengaluru clash against Mumbai Indians on 26 January.

The middle stretch sees Gujarat Giants play back-to-back games, first against Delhi Capitals on 27 January and then against Mumbai Indians on 30 January.

UP Warriorz face RCB on 29 January while the Capitals return on 1 February to play the Warriorz.

The business end of the tournament begins on 3 February with the Eliminator, scheduled for the evening in Vadodara. The season concludes with the Final on 5 February.

The top-ranked team on the WPS points table will directly qualify for the final. The second and third-placed teams will compete in an Eliminator match. The winner of that game will become the second finalist.

WPL 2026: Play-offs scenario RCB have already qualified for the play-offs. If they win at least one more match, they will go into the final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai cannot directly reach the final. Even if they win their next 2 matches, they will have 8 points.