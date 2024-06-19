Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit consecutive ODI centuries

Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit consecutive ODI centuries

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • The latest ODI century of Mandhana is her seventh and puts her 10th on the all-time list for most centuries scored in the 50-over game.

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the Second ODI cricket match between India-W and South Africa-W at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 19,2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana is one of the finest players on the squad and is known to give opponents tough times with her batting.

On Wednesday, Mandhana made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to score consecutive tons in the ODI format. She also matched former India captain Mithali Raj's record for most centuries scored in the 50-over game.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana stands by Harmanpreet Kaur as ICC takes action against Indian skipper; watch what happened in Bangladesh

Mandhana, who was playing the second ODI match between India and South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scored 136 runs in 120 balls. In the series opener on Sunday, Mandhana smashed 117 off 127, lacing 12 boundaries and a solitary six.

Mandhana's seventh ODI century puts her 10th on the all-time list for most centuries scored in the 50-over game. Former Australia captain Meg Lanning continues to lead the list with 15 tons.

Among other things, Mandhana's 136 runs in 120 balls are her highest now, and her seventh ODI century came in just 84 innings. In 2018, she scored 135 against South Africa. Also, Mandhana's 136 is her best performance for India in a women's ODI at home.

ALSO READ: RCB's WPL 2024 win: Smriti Mandhana says ‘Virat Kohli looked happy’ but don't know what he said; here's why

India-W vs SA-W second ODI:

Batting first, India scored 325 runs after losing 3 wickets against South Africa in Bengaluru.

This is the third time India Women's team scored more than their 325 runs. In 2017, India scored 358 for 2 against Ireland, while 333 for 5 against England in 2022.

ALSO READ: India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nigar Sultana speak about umpiring controversy

Both Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur added 171 runs in 136 balls for the third wicket partnership where Kaur (103) also scored her sixth century and remained unbeaten.

Currently, South Africa women's team have scored 156 runs after losing three wickets and need 170 runs toi win in 18 overs.

