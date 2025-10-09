Smriti Mandhana scripts history in Vizag during IND-W vs SA-W World Cup 2025 clash, surpasses Belinda Clark for most…

Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Thursday in Visakhapatnam as the Indian vice-captain moved past Australian legend Belinda Clarke for most runs in a single calendar year in women's ODIs. Mandhana's feat came at an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa. Sent into bat first, Mandhana started slow against the Proteas with her opening partner Pratika Rawal doing all the hitting.

Mandhana's feat came in the eighth over when the southpaw smashed Ayabonga Khaka for a six. She was finally dismissed 23 off 32 balls off the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba. Currently, Mandhana is on the top of the list with 981 runs in 2025. Clarke had scored 970 runs in 1997.

Previously, the closest any Indian would come was all-rounder Deepti Sharma and former captain Mithali Raj, who had scored 787 and 783 runs respectively, both in 2017. Rawal could also pose a serious to Mandhana this year as she had also scored over 760 runs in 2025.