Smriti Mandhana scripts world record during IND-W vs AUS-W; India vice-captain becomes first batter to accumulate…

Smriti Mandhana became the first player in the world to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs after the Indian vice-captain reached the milestone during an ICC Women's World World Cup 2025 clash against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Having already going past legendary Belinda Clarke for most ODI runs in a single calendar year, Mandhana needed just 18 runs to cross the 1000-run mark.

Advertisement

Against Australia, Mandhana started slow before shifting her gears. She smashed Sophie Molineux for a four and a six in the eighth over to reach the milestone.

Earlier, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India. Australia brought in spin all-rounder Sophie Molineux in place of Georgia Wareham in the crunch game, while India retained the same playing XI as in the previous game, which they lost to South Africa.

India women vs Australia women playing XIs Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Advertisement