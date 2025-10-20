Smriti Mandhana, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir in TMKOC? ICC's creative Diwali 2025 wish goes viral

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the International Cricket Council (ICC) surprised the Indian fans with an unexpected merger featuring the top Indian cricketers in the setting of fan-favourite sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

In a picture that went viral on social media, Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Hardik Pandya, head coach Gautam Gambhir, etc can be seen in traditional Indian attires in TMKOC's famous Gokuldham Society.

With TMKOC featuring multiple Indian cultures, the ICC poster comes as an perfect example of diverse personalities in the Indian dressing room. Instead of a traditional message, cricket's apex body tapped into India's cultural pulse by merging the country's biggest sport with the longest-running television show.

ICC's Diwali 2025 poster

Meanwhile, the Indian cricketers are spending their Diwali 2025 in different parts of the globe. While the men's team are in Australia currently for the white-ball series, the women's team are in the country, playing in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Both the teams lost their respective matches on Sunday.

On Monday, Gambhir, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav are among the stars to extend their Diwali 2025 wishes. “Wishing everyone a very happy & prosperous Diwali! May the lights of this pious festival dispel all darkness!” wrote Gambhir on X. ""Light, laughter and lots of positivity. Wishing you all a sparkling Diwali!" wrote Suryakumar.

Former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah also extended his warm greetings. "Wishing you and your family a sparkling and happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring joy and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and fun-filled Diwali" he wrote.

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan also wished Diwali with the fans. “May this Diwali light up your life with peace, prosperity, and endless happiness. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali,” Pathan wrote. “May this Diwali bring happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings to everyone celebrating,” Dhawan posted on X.

What's next for Indian cricket teams? Having lost the first ODI, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side will take on Australia on October 23 in the second game. India are playing three ODIs against Australia with the final to be held on October 26. For the women's side, they are in very delicate situation in the race for playoffs.