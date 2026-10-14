Smriti Mandhana takes charge from IND vs ZIM WT20Is; What's her captaincy record before taking up full-time role?

Smriti Mandhana will begin her captaincy era on Friday when the Indian women's team host Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series in Raipur. A two-time Women's Prmeier League (WPL)-winning captain with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mandhana was named the new skipper after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down earlier this month.

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Having taken over the T20I reigns in 2016, Harmanpreet took over as an all-format skipper in 2022 after the retirement of legendary Mithali Raj. In fact, India's first-ever ODI World Cup triumph came under Harmanpreet in 2025 at home, as India beat South Africa in the final.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana appointed India Women's captain after Harmanpreet steps down

While Harmanpreet remain available as a player, Mandhana will call all the shots from now on, starting from Zimbabwe series. Post the T20I series, India will play three more ODIs against Zimbabwe women.

Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita are the new faces in Mandhana’s T20I squad, while Nandani Sharma is the only new addition to the ODI squad, having already represented India in T20Is.

Has Smriti Mandhana led India before? But this is not the first time Mandhana is leading India. The 30-year-old from Sangli in Maharashtra has led the Indian team before, in the absence of Harmanpreet. Before becoming a full-time captain, Mandhana has led India on an interim basis in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.

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Mandhana's first match as India captain in T20Is came in 2019 against England in Guwahati. Out of 18 T20Is Mandhana led, India won in 11, lost in six, while one game ended in no result. In the four ODIs which Mandhana led, India won all of them.

Also Read | Harmanpreet steps down as Indian women's cricket team captain across formats

How Smriti Mandhana fared in recent times? Mandhana had a fine Asian Games 2026 campaign, where India defended their gold medal under Harmanpreet, which turned out to be her last assignment as skipper. India beat Sri Lanka in the final by 147 runs, and Mandhana top-scored for India with 79 runs off 45 balls. In all, she scored 116 runs in two innings during the Asian Games tournament.

The past few tournaments and matches have etched Mandhana's name in history as she currently stands as the leading T20I run-scorer in women's cricket and also the woman with the most international runs and centuries.

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In 179 T20Is so far, she has scored 4,867 runs at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 37 fifties. She has enjoyed a rich run in T20Is this year, with 765 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 148.25, with a century and five fifties, including a best score of 124.

Overall, in international cricket, she has made 11,066 runs across 308 appearances, with 18 centuries, joint-most by a batter alongside South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in