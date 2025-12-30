Smriti Mandhana's RCB suffer huge blow ahead of WPL 2026 as Ellyse Perry pulls out; Sayali Satghare named replacement

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Dec 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Australia's Ellyse Perry has pulled out of the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League, starting in January.
Australia's Ellyse Perry has pulled out of the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League, starting in January. (REUTERS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a huge blow ahead of the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. Perry's loss is a significant blow to the Bengaluru franchise.

The veteran all-rounder played a crucial role during RCB's title-winning campaign in WPL 2024. In nine games that season, Perry won the Orange Cap with 347 runs and also too seven wickets. In the previous season, Perry accumulated 372 runs with four half-centuries from eight games.

As a replacement for Perry, RCB have named Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare for a base price of 30 lakh. Satghare had earlier played four matches for Gujarat Giants in WPL in the 2024 and 2025 season.

Not just RCB, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz also saw two of their star players pull out. While Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Annabel Sutherland, Tara Norris will not be available for UP Warriorz.

“Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals) have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons,” WPL said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals, who played in the final in all three seasons so far, have named Sutherland's fellow teammate Alana King as a replacement. Leg-spinner King, who played for UP Warriorz in WPL 2025, will join Delhi Capitals at a reserve price of 60 lakh. King has so far played 27 T20Is for Australia and took 27 wickets.

Cricket
