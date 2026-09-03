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Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking hundred in Asia Cup makes Indian opener leading run-getter in women's internationals

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to score two hundreds in women's T20Is. She reached her three-figure for the second time in T20Is against Hong Kong in a match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Sep 2026, 10:09 PM IST
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Smriti Mandhana scored her second T20I hundred against Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup 2026.
Smriti Mandhana scored her second T20I hundred against Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. (AFP)
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Smriti Mandhana became the leading run-getter in women's internationals n Thursday, en route to her hundred in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday against a weak Hong Kong side in Dubai. It was also Mandhana's second T20I hundreds, thus making the 30-year-old as the first Indian to score more than one century in the shortest format of the game.

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Having scored her maiden T20I hundred last year against England in Nottingham, Mandhana took more than year to bring up her second in her career in just 57 deliveries. The Indian opener had her heart in mouth when she top edged a delivery from Alison Siu, but the fielder at deep mid-wicket failed to hold on a simple chance.

Also Read | IND vs HKG LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Mandhana completes hundred

The next over, Mandhana guided a Marina Lamplough delivery towards the third man boundary to bring up her feat and create multiple records in women's international cricket. It was also Mandhana's 18th hundred - the most in women's international cricket. She surpassed the likes of Australian Meg Lanning and South African Laura Wolvaardt, who have 17 each both.

Notably, Mandhana is only the second Indian woman to score a T20I hundred. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (vs New Zealand in 2018) is the only other female Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format.

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Smriti Mandhana goes past Mithali Raj

Post her hundred, Mandhana went brutal against Ruchitha Venkatesh, smashing the Hong Kong medium pacer for three consecutive sixes to go past former skipper Mithali Raj for most runs in women's internationals.

Also Read | ICC Women's ODI rankings: Smriti Mandhana remains No.1, Harmanpreet Kaur rises

Mandhana was run out in the final over, walking back for her career-best 124 runs in 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes, to take her tally to 10880 runs in 302 games (in Tests, T20Is and ODIs combined). Mithali finished her career with 10868 runs in 333 matches for India.

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Her knock of 124 runs against Hong Kong is also the highest individual scorer in the history of Women's Asia Cup. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu held the record previously with her 119 not out against Malaysia in the 2024 edition of the Women's Asia Cup.

Most runs in women's internationals

RankPlayerTotal RunsODIsT20IsTests
1Smriti Mandhana (India)1088054114681788
2Mithali Raj (India)108687,8052,364699
3Suzie Bates (New Zealand)1074059824758
4Charlotte Edwards (England)10273599226051676
5Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)1000763393666

What did Smriti Mandhana say post hundred?

Speaking after her record-breaking knock, the Indian opener admitted that the slow bowlers of Hong Kong deserve credit as it was hard to bat on in the middle. “I didn’t know all of this happened. It's really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them,” Mandhana said.

“They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well, and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from. Having said that, I just love batting, and I’m happy that I could contribute,” added the Indian left-hander.

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Also Read | Shubman, Smriti named best international cricketers at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Riding on her hundred, India managed to post 193/5 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma was the next top-scorer for India with 28 runs. For Hong Kong, off-spinner Marina Lamplough picked up two wickets for 46 runs.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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