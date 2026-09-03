Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking hundred in Asia Cup makes Indian opener leading run-getter in women's internationals

Smriti Mandhana became the leading run-getter in women's internationals n Thursday, en route to her hundred in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday against a weak Hong Kong side in Dubai. It was also Mandhana's second T20I hundreds, thus making the 30-year-old as the first Indian to score more than one century in the shortest format of the game.

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Having scored her maiden T20I hundred last year against England in Nottingham, Mandhana took more than year to bring up her second in her career in just 57 deliveries. The Indian opener had her heart in mouth when she top edged a delivery from Alison Siu, but the fielder at deep mid-wicket failed to hold on a simple chance.

The next over, Mandhana guided a Marina Lamplough delivery towards the third man boundary to bring up her feat and create multiple records in women's international cricket. It was also Mandhana's 18th hundred - the most in women's international cricket. She surpassed the likes of Australian Meg Lanning and South African Laura Wolvaardt, who have 17 each both.

Notably, Mandhana is only the second Indian woman to score a T20I hundred. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (vs New Zealand in 2018) is the only other female Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format.

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Smriti Mandhana goes past Mithali Raj Post her hundred, Mandhana went brutal against Ruchitha Venkatesh, smashing the Hong Kong medium pacer for three consecutive sixes to go past former skipper Mithali Raj for most runs in women's internationals.

Mandhana was run out in the final over, walking back for her career-best 124 runs in 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes, to take her tally to 10880 runs in 302 games (in Tests, T20Is and ODIs combined). Mithali finished her career with 10868 runs in 333 matches for India.

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Her knock of 124 runs against Hong Kong is also the highest individual scorer in the history of Women's Asia Cup. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu held the record previously with her 119 not out against Malaysia in the 2024 edition of the Women's Asia Cup.

Most runs in women's internationals

Rank Player Total Runs ODIs T20Is Tests 1 Smriti Mandhana (India) 10880 5411 4681 788 2 Mithali Raj (India) 10868 7,805 2,364 699 3 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 10740 5982 4758 — 4 Charlotte Edwards (England) 10273 5992 2605 1676 5 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 10007 6339 3666 —

What did Smriti Mandhana say post hundred? Speaking after her record-breaking knock, the Indian opener admitted that the slow bowlers of Hong Kong deserve credit as it was hard to bat on in the middle. “I didn’t know all of this happened. It's really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them,” Mandhana said.

“They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well, and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from. Having said that, I just love batting, and I’m happy that I could contribute,” added the Indian left-hander.

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Also Read | Shubman, Smriti named best international cricketers at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Riding on her hundred, India managed to post 193/5 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma was the next top-scorer for India with 28 runs. For Hong Kong, off-spinner Marina Lamplough picked up two wickets for 46 runs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in